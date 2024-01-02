How to Watch the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (20-16-1) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) -- who've lost 11 straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Blackhawks' game against the Predators can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|Predators
|4-3 (F/SO) NAS
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|Blackhawks
|4-2 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- The Predators rank 15th in the NHL with 114 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|37
|18
|23
|41
|41
|28
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|37
|14
|16
|30
|13
|30
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|37
|8
|21
|29
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|37
|8
|19
|27
|20
|8
|50%
|Colton Sissons
|37
|11
|9
|20
|9
|16
|51.6%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks concede 3.8 goals per game (136 in total), 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|36
|15
|18
|33
|31
|30
|40.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|29
|7
|16
|23
|15
|16
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|36
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|47.2%
|Nick Foligno
|36
|8
|9
|17
|13
|28
|47.1%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|36
|4
|9
|13
|5
|23
|51.2%
