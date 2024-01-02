Mikal Bridges and Brandon Ingram are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans play at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Ingram's 23.8 points per game average is 0.7 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 4.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: +140)

Tuesday's over/under for Jonas Valanciunas is 13.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (9.5).

His 0.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -111)

The 22.8 points Zion Williamson scores per game are 0.7 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).

Williamson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Bridges is averaging 21.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He has collected 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Bridges' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Bridges, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Spencer Dinwiddie has scored 14.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Dinwiddie (6.5) is the exact same as his year-long assist average.

Dinwiddie has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.