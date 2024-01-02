Oktibbeha County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eupora High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Maben, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
