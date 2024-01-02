Leflore County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Leflore County, Mississippi today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas E Edwards Sr High School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
