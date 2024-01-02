Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in two games (seven shots).
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
