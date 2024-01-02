The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 129-109 win against the Lakers, McCollum tallied 22 points and nine assists.

With prop bets available for McCollum, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.4 20.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.8 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.5 PRA -- 29.6 28.5 PR -- 24.4 24 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.0



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

McCollum is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

McCollum's Pelicans average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Nets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.4 points per contest, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.4 assists per game, the Nets are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 14 makes per contest, 24th in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 37 28 6 6 4 2 0 10/19/2022 31 21 4 6 3 0 3

