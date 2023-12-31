Should you bet on Taysom Hill hitting paydirt in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Hill has 349 yards on 73 carries (24.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.

And Hill has added 27 catches for 233 yards (16.6 per game) and one receiving TD.

Hill has scored a rushing touchdown in three games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0 Week 13 Lions 0 2 0 0 0 13 59 1 Week 15 Giants 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Week 16 @Rams 0 0 0 2 2 0

