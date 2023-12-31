Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly SEC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Alabama
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +600
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 101-56 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Auburn
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win SEC: +300
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: W 101-66 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Opponent: Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Tennessee
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +300
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 65-46 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Kentucky
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +500
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: W 96-70 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +800
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 79-54 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win SEC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 85-62 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
7. Florida
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win SEC: +1200
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: W 97-72 vs Quinnipiac
Next Game
- Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. South Carolina
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 19-13
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: W 94-62 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
9. Arkansas
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win SEC: +1100
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 106-90 vs UNC Wilmington
Next Game
- Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: W 95-78 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Georgia
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: W 93-73 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Missouri
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: W 92-59 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
13. LSU
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: W 96-55 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-26
- Odds to Win SEC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: W 69-53 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
