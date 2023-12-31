Pelicans vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 31
The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 from Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans are coming off of a 112-105 win over the Jazz in their last outing on Thursday. In the victory, Brandon Ingram paced the Pelicans with 26 points.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.8
|4.1
|1.7
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA
