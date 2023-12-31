The Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 17.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Matthew Murrell: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 3.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.4 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Daniel Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Connor Withers: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Rafael Pinzon: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 181st 74.8 Points Scored 77.8 120th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 74.5 266th 233rd 35.5 Rebounds 37.8 136th 285th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th 196th 7.3 3pt Made 9.4 43rd 56th 16.1 Assists 14.8 105th 66th 10.4 Turnovers 12.0 192nd

