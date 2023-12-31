The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) hope to build on an 11-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (53.5).

When it scores more than 53.5 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-5.

Alabama has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 50.9 points.

The 76.5 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 9.7 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (86.2).

When Alabama scores more than 86.2 points, it is 3-0.

When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 0-4.

The Crimson Tide are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.8%).

The Delta Devils' 30.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Jaylia Reed: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79) Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.0 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.0 FG% Lizzie Walker: 4.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%

4.0 PTS, 30.5 FG% Leah Turner: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Schedule