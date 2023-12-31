The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) will play the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylia Reed: 9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Amberly Brown: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Leah Turner: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Syann Holmes: 3.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 13.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Essence Cody: 9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Jessica Timmons: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

