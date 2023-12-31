Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 31
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) are heavily favored (by 30.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 140.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mississippi State
|-30.5
|140.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats
- Mississippi State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 140.5 points twice this season (over 10 games).
- Mississippi State has had an average of 138.3 points in its games this season, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Bulldogs have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bethune-Cookman (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% less often than Mississippi State (6-4-0) this season.
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mississippi State
|2
|20%
|75.5
|148.8
|62.8
|136
|134.8
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|60%
|73.3
|148.8
|73.2
|136
|145
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs score just 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Wildcats give up (73.2).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mississippi State
|6-4-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
|Bethune-Cookman
|4-6-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Mississippi State
|Bethune-Cookman
|12-4
|Home Record
|8-5
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.5
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.