When the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has reeled in 26 balls (on 44 targets) for 238 yards (21.6 per game) and three scores this season.

Johnson has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 15 Giants 2 2 38 1 Week 16 @Rams 7 4 48 1

