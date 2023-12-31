Will Alvin Kamara Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kamara has season stats that include 649 rushing yards on 170 carries (3.8 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 73 receptions on 84 targets for 462 yards.
Alvin Kamara Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Kendre Miller (questionable/ankle): 28 Rush Att; 83 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Kamara 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|170
|649
|5
|3.8
|84
|73
|462
|1
Kamara Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|17
|62
|0
|12
|91
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|17
|59
|1
|4
|51
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|9
|26
|0
|4
|44
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|42
|0
|7
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|15
|69
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|14
|51
|2
|6
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|12
|56
|1
|3
|-11
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|16
|66
|0
|5
|44
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|9
|19
|0
|5
|16
|0
