Kamara has season stats that include 649 rushing yards on 170 carries (3.8 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 73 receptions on 84 targets for 462 yards.

Alvin Kamara Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week: Kendre Miller (questionable/ankle): 28 Rush Att; 83 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Kamara 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 170 649 5 3.8 84 73 462 1

Kamara Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0 Week 12 @Falcons 15 69 0 4 50 0 Week 13 Lions 14 51 2 6 58 0 Week 14 Panthers 12 56 1 3 -11 0 Week 15 Giants 16 66 0 5 44 0 Week 16 @Rams 9 19 0 5 16 0

