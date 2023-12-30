The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to end a 12-game losing streak when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -3.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in five of nine games this season.

The average point total in Southern Miss' matchups this year is 140.0, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Miss (2-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 22.2% of the time, 5.1% less often than Georgia Southern (3-8-0) this season.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 5 55.6% 70.0 135.6 70.0 149.2 141.3 Georgia Southern 7 63.6% 65.6 135.6 79.2 149.2 143.9

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

Southern Miss covered 10 times in 19 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Golden Eagles record 70.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 79.2 the Eagles give up.

Southern Miss has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 79.2 points.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-7-0 0-2 4-4-0 Georgia Southern 3-8-0 3-5 5-6-0

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Miss Georgia Southern 15-0 Home Record 12-4 8-7 Away Record 3-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

