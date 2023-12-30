The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be attempting to break a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • In games Southern Miss shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 290th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Eagles allow (79.2).
  • When Southern Miss scores more than 79.2 points, it is 4-0.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern Miss is scoring 69.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is averaging in road games (71.8).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 20.3 fewer points per game (56.5) than in road games (76.8).
  • At home, Southern Miss is making 3.5 fewer treys per game (4.5) than on the road (8). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to on the road (38.1%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ McNeese L 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ Lamar W 82-79 Montagne Center
12/23/2023 Ole Miss L 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 Georgia State - Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 James Madison - Reed Green Coliseum

