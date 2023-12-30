Should you wager on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

  • Josi has scored in seven of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
  • He has a 5.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 25:01 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

