The Ole Miss Rebels play the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl as 3.5-point underdogs on December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 is set for the contest.

Trying to see Penn State square off against Ole Miss in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Ole Miss vs. Penn State game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Penn State statistical matchup

Penn State Ole Miss 391.0 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.6 (21st) 223.3 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.9 (58th) 186.7 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.0 (41st) 204.3 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.6 (26th) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (3rd) 24 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (69th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Penn State leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,985 yards (248.8 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.

Dart also has rushed for 377 yards and seven TDs.

Quinshon Judkins has run for 1,052 yards (87.7 per game) and 15 touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game, Judkins has scored one touchdown, with 21 catches for 135 yards.

In 12 games, Tre Harris has 47 receptions for 851 yards (70.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Buy Penn State or Ole Miss gear at Fanatics!

Ole Miss leaders

To go along with his 2,336 passing yards and 61.3% completion percentage this season, Drew Allar has thrown for 23 touchdowns against one interception.

Allar has made an impact with his legs, scrambling for 170 yards and four TDs in 12 games.

Nicholas Singleton has put up 702 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns in 12 games for the Nittany Lions.

As a receiver, Singleton has compiled 22 receptions on 27 targets for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has posted 851 rushing yards (70.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry in 12 games for the Nittany Lions.

Allen has amassed 14 catches (on 22 targets) for 81 yards and one touchdown in addition to the numbers he's generated on the ground.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.