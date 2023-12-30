In the game between the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Nittany Lions to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-4.5) Over (48.5) Penn State 33, Ole Miss 18

SEC Predictions This Week

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rebels based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

The Rebels have a 5-4-2 record against the spread this year.

Ole Miss is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

The Rebels have hit the over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

The average over/under for Ole Miss games this season is 11 more points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Against the spread, the Nittany Lions are 7-3-0 this season.

In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Penn State has gone 7-1 against the spread.

This year, five of the Nittany Lions' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Penn State games this season.

Rebels vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 37.2 11.4 38.6 10.9 33.5 15.3 Ole Miss 34.8 22.3 44.1 20.6 21.8 24.8

