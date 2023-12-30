What are Mississippi State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 28

Mississippi State's best wins

Mississippi State's best win this season came in a 66-57 victory on November 19 against the Northwestern Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in the RPI. Josh Hubbard, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 13 points with one rebound and zero assists. Cameron Matthews also played a part with 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-56 over Arizona State (No. 61/RPI) on November 8

76-64 over Washington State (No. 81/RPI) on November 18

70-60 over Rutgers (No. 105/RPI) on December 23

87-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 157/RPI) on November 11

74-61 at home over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 24

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Mississippi State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Mississippi State has the 127th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of MSU's 18 remaining games this year, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: CBS

