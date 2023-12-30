The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -3.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Marquette (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 12.8% less often than Creighton (7-5-0) this year.

Marquette vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 36.4% 78.5 161.5 66.3 133 146.3 Creighton 5 41.7% 83 161.5 66.7 133 150.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette vs Creighton Insights & Trends

The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (66.7).

When Marquette totals more than 66.7 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Bluejays' 83 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

Creighton is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 5-6-0 3-6 3-8-0 Creighton 7-5-0 0-0 6-6-0

Marquette vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Creighton 16-1 Home Record 13-2 8-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.