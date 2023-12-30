Will Jackson State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Jackson State's complete tournament resume.

How Jackson State ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 25

Jackson State's best win

On November 25, Jackson State captured its signature win of the season, a 60-56 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 133) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against St. John's (NY) was Daphane White, who put up 16 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Jackson State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 0-0

According to the RPI, Jackson State has five losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Jackson State has to deal with the second-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Tigers' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and three games versus teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Jackson St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Jackson State's next game

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers vs. Alcorn State Braves

Jackson State Tigers vs. Alcorn State Braves Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

