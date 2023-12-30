How to Watch the Colorado vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
The Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Mountain
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Utes score an average of 93.3 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes allow.
- When it scores more than 63.1 points, Utah is 10-2.
- Colorado's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 93.3 points.
- The Buffaloes put up 84.0 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 56.2 the Utes give up.
- When Colorado scores more than 56.2 points, it is 10-1.
- Utah has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.0 points.
- The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes concede to opponents (38.2%).
- The Utes shoot 53.8% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Buffaloes concede.
Colorado Leaders
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%
- Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)
- Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Utah Leaders
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 74-58
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 95-74
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 78-56
|CU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|South Carolina
|L 78-69
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 96-60
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Weber State
|W 89-36
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
