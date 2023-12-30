Saturday's game features the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) and the No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) facing off at CU Events Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Colorado according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Buffaloes came out on top in their most recent outing 78-56 against Northern Colorado on Thursday.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Utes secured an 89-36 victory against Weber State. Jaylyn Sherrod scored a team-leading 16 points for the Buffaloes in the win. In the Utes' win, Alissa Pili led the way with 19 points (adding seven rebounds and five assists).

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 92-78 victory against the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6.

The Buffaloes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Colorado has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 104) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 7, the Utes took down the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 70 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-48.

The Utes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

According to the RPI, the Buffaloes have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 62nd-most in the nation.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 70) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 157) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 218) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes average 84 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (161st in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes put up 93.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 56.2 per outing (51st in college basketball). They have a +446 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 37.1 points per game.

The Utes are scoring more points at home (97.7 per game) than on the road (87).

Utah gives up 45.8 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.

