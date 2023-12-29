Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Thomas Novak going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Novak stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Novak has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
- Novak's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Novak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:28
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
