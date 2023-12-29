The Nashville Predators (19-16), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.

In the past 10 contests for the Predators (6-4-0), their offense has put up 29 goals while their defense has allowed 28 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (23.3%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Friday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Red Wings Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Red Wings 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-110)

Red Wings (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Predators vs Red Wings Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 5-0-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 19-16 overall record.

Nashville has earned 16 points (8-5-0) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Predators scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has earned four points (2-9-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Predators have earned 34 points in their 21 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal in 16 games has a record of 9-7-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 8-8-0 (16 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 18 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 24th 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 19th 30.1 Shots 30 22nd 24th 32.1 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 13th 21.99% Power Play % 20.63% 16th 16th 79.84% Penalty Kill % 75.86% 25th

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

