How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) aim to break a six-game road losing skid at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils' 52.4 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- Mississippi State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.4 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 6.8 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Delta Devils give up (85.0).
- Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 85.0 points.
- Mississippi Valley State has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 46.0% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils allow defensively.
- The Delta Devils make 31.9% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Mississippi Valley State Leaders
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
- Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72)
- Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG%
- Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 31.0 FG%
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 68-45
|The Pit
|12/12/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 84-56
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 95-45
|Reed Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
