The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) aim to break a six-game road losing skid at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils' 52.4 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
  • Mississippi State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.4 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 6.8 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Delta Devils give up (85.0).
  • Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 85.0 points.
  • Mississippi Valley State has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 46.0% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils allow defensively.
  • The Delta Devils make 31.9% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

  • Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
  • Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72)
  • Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG%
  • Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 31.0 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 @ New Mexico L 68-45 The Pit
12/12/2023 @ Ole Miss L 84-56 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ Texas A&M L 95-45 Reed Arena
12/29/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
1/6/2024 Alabama State - Harrison HPER Complex

