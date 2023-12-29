Friday's game that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-53 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

The Delta Devils' last contest on Monday ended in a 95-45 loss to Texas A&M.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 84, Mississippi Valley State 53

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Delta Devils registered their signature win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 359) in our computer rankings.

The Delta Devils have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (five).

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72) Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG% Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 31 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have been outscored by 32.6 points per game (posting 52.4 points per game, 342nd in college basketball, while allowing 85 per contest, 356th in college basketball) and have a -359 scoring differential.

