How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils score an average of 52.4 points per game, six fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- Mississippi State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.4 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 78.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 85 the Delta Devils give up.
- Mississippi State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 85 points.
- When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 78.2 points, it is 0-4.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 46% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Delta Devils give up.
- The Delta Devils make 31.9% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
- Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 BLK, 51.4 FG%
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)
- Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)
- Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 48.8 FG%
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Jackson State
|W 82-72
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|W 81-63
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Colorado State
|W 82-75
|Moby Arena
|12/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
