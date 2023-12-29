The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils score an average of 52.4 points per game, six fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
  • Mississippi State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.4 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 78.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 85 the Delta Devils give up.
  • Mississippi State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 85 points.
  • When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 78.2 points, it is 0-4.
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 46% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Delta Devils give up.
  • The Delta Devils make 31.9% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
  • Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 BLK, 51.4 FG%
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)
  • Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)
  • Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Jackson State W 82-72 Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Memphis W 81-63 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Colorado State W 82-75 Moby Arena
12/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/4/2024 Vanderbilt - Humphrey Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

