Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Kiefer Sherwood going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sherwood stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- Sherwood's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.