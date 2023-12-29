The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) will play the Jackson State Tigers (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Information

Jackson State Players to Watch

  • Ken Evans: 19.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan O'Neal: 9.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Zeke Cook: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Coltie Young: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chase Adams: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 14.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 18.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
168th 75.6 Points Scored 67.3 316th
88th 66.9 Points Allowed 82.3 353rd
351st 30.4 Rebounds 34.9 255th
275th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 164th
189th 7.4 3pt Made 5.8 310th
32nd 17.2 Assists 12.3 259th
4th 8.0 Turnovers 14.8 345th

