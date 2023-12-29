Attala County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Attala County, Mississippi today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yazoo County High School at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
