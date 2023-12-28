Lafayette County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lafayette County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
