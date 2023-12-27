The Texas Longhorns (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Jackson State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

Texas' record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59).

Texas is 12-0 when scoring more than 59 points.

Jackson State has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.

The Longhorns are making 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.2%).

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG% Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

