Jackson State vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 27
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Moody Center has the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (12-0) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas.
The Tigers' last contest was a 59-52 loss to Miami (FL) on Wednesday.
Jackson State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Jackson State vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 80, Jackson State 56
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers defeated the St. John's Red Storm in a 60-56 win on November 25. It was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 105) on November 25
- 63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 152) on November 20
Jackson State Leaders
- Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%
- Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%
- Hayleigh Breland: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game (posting 69.4 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and giving up 59 per outing, 88th in college basketball) and have a +104 scoring differential.
