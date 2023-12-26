You can find player prop bet odds for Brandon Ingram, Desmond Bane and other players on the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 22.5 points prop total set for Ingram on Tuesday is 1.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (23.7).

He has grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -118)

The 14.5-point prop total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Tuesday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (14.9).

He collects 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +112)

The 22.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Tuesday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -149)

The 25.5-point over/under for Bane on Tuesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Bane has made 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +128)

The 21.4 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 2.9 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (18.5).

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Jackson has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.