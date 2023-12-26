The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Jones produced six points in a 106-104 loss against the Rockets.

Let's look at Jones' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.8 9.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.9 Assists -- 2.8 2.7 PRA -- 17.4 16.2 PR -- 14.6 13.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Jones is responsible for taking 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

The Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the ninth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.4 points per contest.

The Grizzlies concede 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

The Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.5 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Herbert Jones vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 30 7 1 2 1 0 0 10/25/2023 38 13 8 3 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.