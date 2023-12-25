Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points nine times.
  • Phoenix has an average total of 228.5 in its matchups this year, two fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.
  • Phoenix has a record of 4-3 when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 22 of 29 games this season.
  • Dallas has a 236.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Dallas has gone 15-14-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mavericks have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Dallas has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 9 32.1% 114.5 233.5 114 231.9 228.6
Mavericks 22 75.9% 119 233.5 117.9 231.9 233.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Over their last 10 contests, the Suns have one win against the spread, and are 3-7 overall.
  • The Suns have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • Phoenix has a worse record against the spread in home games (5-10-0) than it does on the road (6-7-0).
  • The Suns score 114.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up.
  • Phoenix is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have hit the over six times.
  • This season, Dallas is 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).
  • The Mavericks' 119 points per game are five more points than the 114 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Suns and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 11-17 3-9 16-12
Mavericks 15-14 0-4 19-10

Suns vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Suns Mavericks
114.5
Points Scored (PG)
 119
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
6-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-5
8-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 15-3
114
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
11-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-2
12-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-2

