Big East rivals square off when the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • In games Villanova shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.
  • The Wildcats record just 3.5 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Blue Demons give up (76.3).
  • Villanova is 5-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • DePaul has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 163rd.
  • The Blue Demons' 68.5 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow.
  • DePaul is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Villanova put up 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did in road games (66.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.6.
  • When playing at home, Villanova drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (66.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).
  • DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.0%) than away (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.