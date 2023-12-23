In this year's Las Vegas Bowl, the Utah Utes are solid favorites (-7) over the Northwestern Wildcats. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Utah has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Utes have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Northwestern has compiled an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

