Smith County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Smith County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scott Central High School at Taylorsville High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.