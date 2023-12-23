On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

In 10 of 33 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

O'Reilly has picked up eight goals and four assists on the power play.

O'Reilly averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

