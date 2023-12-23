The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Nashville Predators (19-14), who have +115 odds, on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 20 of 31 games this season.

The Stars have gone 18-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Predators have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 14-5 record (winning 73.7% of its games).

Nashville has gone 5-6 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-7 9-1-0 6.3 3.9 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.9 3.7 8 27.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 4-6 3-6-1 6.3 3 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3 2.4 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 9 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

