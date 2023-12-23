Saturday's contest that pits the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (11-0) against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5) at Mississippi Coast Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-64 in favor of Ole Miss, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Southern Miss 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-13.5)

Ole Miss (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Southern Miss has compiled a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Ole Miss is 5-6-0. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in four games, while Rebels games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 74.7 points per game, 190th in college basketball, and allowing 66.5 per outing, 77th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential.

The 35.2 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 242nd in college basketball, 2.1 fewer than the 37.3 its opponents record.

Ole Miss makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

Ole Miss has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.6 (79th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (127th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.