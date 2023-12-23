Will Ole Miss be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Ole Miss' full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 0-0 26 25 12

Ole Miss' best wins

Ole Miss' best win this season came on December 2 in an 80-77 victory over the No. 23 Memphis Tigers. With 22 points, Jaylen Murray was the top scorer against Memphis. Second on the team was Matthew Murrell, with 20 points.

Next best wins

72-52 at home over NC State (No. 79/RPI) on November 28

75-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 94/RPI) on November 10

70-68 on the road over UCF (No. 99/RPI) on December 10

77-76 on the road over Temple (No. 144/RPI) on November 22

69-59 at home over Alabama State (No. 155/RPI) on November 6

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Ole Miss has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Rebels have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Ole Miss has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Ole Miss faces the 231st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Rebels have 18 games left versus teams above .500. They have 19 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to Mississippi's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Bryant Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Bryant Bulldogs Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network

