Mississippi State vs. Rutgers December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 16.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 10.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamichael Davis: 3.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Rutgers AVG
|Rutgers Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|9th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|61.1
|11th
|34th
|37.9
|Rebounds
|36.8
|69th
|4th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|344th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.