The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Prudential Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

Mississippi State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are the 136th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 53rd.

The Bulldogs put up 76.0 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 60.9 the Scarlet Knights allow.

When Mississippi State puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 9-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.

The Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better at home last year, making 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.

