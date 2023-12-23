How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Prudential Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
- Mississippi State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights are the 136th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 53rd.
- The Bulldogs put up 76.0 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 60.9 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 9-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better at home last year, making 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|W 106-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|W 85-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
