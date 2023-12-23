Can we expect Jackson State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Jackson State ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 25

Jackson State's best win

Against the St. John's Red Storm on November 25, Jackson State secured its best win of the season, which was a 60-56 victory. Daphane White was the top scorer in the signature win over St. John's (NY), recording 16 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Jackson State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 0-0

Based on the RPI, Jackson State has five losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Jackson State faces the second-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Tigers have three games left versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of Jackson St's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Jackson State's next game

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers vs. Alcorn State Braves

Jackson State Tigers vs. Alcorn State Braves Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

