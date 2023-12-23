The Birmingham Bowl will feature the Duke Blue Devils hitting the field against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Duke is averaging 349.8 yards per game offensively this season (94th in the FBS), and is surrendering 354.6 yards per game (47th) on the defensive side of the ball. Troy ranks 35th in the FBS with 425.8 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by surrendering only 306.6 total yards per contest.

Duke vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Duke vs. Troy Key Statistics

Duke Troy 349.8 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.8 (20th) 354.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.6 (26th) 168.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (63rd) 181.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267 (32nd) 13 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (65th) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has 1,102 pass yards for Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 352 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 142 times for 753 yards (62.8 per game), scoring 12 times.

This season, Jaquez Moore has carried the ball 102 times for 601 yards (50.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's team-high 794 yards as a receiver have come on 59 catches (out of 100 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 48 passes while averaging 53.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 52 passes and hauled in 25 catches for 205 yards, an average of 17.1 yards per contest.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 3,327 yards on 246-of-402 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal is his team's leading rusher with 280 carries for 1,583 yards, or 121.8 per game. He's found paydirt 14 times on the ground, as well. Vidal has also chipped in with 17 catches for 198 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Damien Taylor has piled up 343 yards (on 66 carries) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 887 receiving yards on 64 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has 32 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 734 yards (56.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has racked up 563 reciving yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

